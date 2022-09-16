Curfew Imposed In Sections Of Craig Town, Kingston

Entornointeligente.com /

Sections of Craig Town in Kingston are now under a curfew. It commenced on Thursday evening and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The boundaries of the curfew are north from Studley Park and Slipe Pen Road to Baker Street, east from the intersection of Manning Street and Asquith Street to the intersection with Slipe Pen Road, south along Manning Street to Asquith Street and west from the intersection of Baker Street and Slipe Pen Road to the Manning Street and Penn Street intersection.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com