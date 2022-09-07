Curfew imposed in Olympic Gardens

Entornointeligente.com /

A curfew has been imposed in Olympic Gardens in the St Andrew South police division.

The security measure comes amid a spate of fatal shootings in the community.

The curfew began at 8 p.m. today and will continue until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 08.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along McKinley Crescent and Lendene Drive from Olympic Way to Seaward Drive.

