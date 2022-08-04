Curepe man gunned down while working at popular bar

Entornointeligente.com /

A Curepe man car­ry­ing out re­pair works at Gate Boys Bar in St Au­gus­tine was gunned down on Tues­day af­ter­noon.

Po­lice said Sher­win Julien, 33, who lived at Watts Street, Curepe, was shot sev­er­al times by two gun­men who en­tered the es­tab­lish­ment around 4.30 pm. The pop­u­lar bar was filled with pa­trons at the time but no cash or valu­ables were tak­en from any­one.

Eye­wit­ness ac­counts claimed Julien had been stand­ing in­side the build­ing re­view­ing work that had al­ready been done and out­lin­ing to the em­ploy­er how con­tin­u­ing works would be af­fect­ed, when two masked men, armed with guns, en­tered from the south­ern side of the build­ing.

The men walked up to Julien and be­gan shoot­ing at him. As Julien fell to the ground, they stood over him and con­tin­ued shoot­ing be­fore ex­it­ing in the same di­rec­tion they en­tered.

The as­sailants re­port­ed­ly got in­to a wait­ing ve­hi­cle that had blocked the en­trance to the bar, which bor­ders the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies’ St Au­gus­tine Cam­pus.

Foren­sic per­son­nel processed the scene and col­lect­ed 21 spent shells.

A 55-year-old Curepe man who fre­quents the bar dai­ly de­scribed the shoot­ing as a «movie come to life.» When Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed the pa­tron was present yes­ter­day.

«I nev­er go through some­thing like this ever…you does see them shoot­ing so in the movies…it was just bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, my ears was ring­ing. I nev­er hear a gun­shot be­fore…I near­ly couldn’t crawl un­der the ta­ble yes.»

Asked if he had known Julien per­son­al­ly, the res­i­dent said he knew «him from see­ing him around.»

Ex­tend­ing con­do­lences to Julien’s fam­i­ly, he end­ed, «He was just stand­ing dey, talk­ing…life so short and these peo­ple out here just killing for so, no re­gard for any­body.»

