Cunupia man, 65, missing

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice is seek­ing the ur­gent as­sis­tance of the pub­lic in lo­cat­ing 65-year-old, Ig­natius Williams. Ig­natius, of Madras Road, Chin Chin Road, Cunu­pia was last seen on Thurs­day 15th Sep­tem­ber, 2022.

Ac­cord­ing to this press re­lease, he was re­port­ed miss­ing on Mon­day 19th Sep­tem­ber, 2022 to the Cunu­pia Po­lice Sta­tion.

Ig­natius is of mixed de­scent, with a medi­um build and brown com­plex­ion. He was last seen wear­ing a yel­low striped t-shirt with a pair of ¾ pants.

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice is ask­ing any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of, Ig­natius Williams to call the Cunu­pia Po­lice Sta­tion at 665- 3080 or 800-TIPS or con­tact the po­lice at 555, 999,911, or any po­lice sta­tion or share the in­for­ma­tion on the TTPS App.

