Cunupia man, 65, missing

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 65-year-old, Ignatius Williams. Ignatius, of Madras Road, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia was last seen on Thursday 15th September, 2022.
According to this press release, he was reported missing on Monday 19th September, 2022 to the Cunupia Police Station.
Ignatius is of mixed descent, with a medium build and brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a yellow striped t-shirt with a pair of ¾ pants.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of, Ignatius Williams to call the Cunupia Police Station at 665- 3080 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999,911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian