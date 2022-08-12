Cudjoe: Taxpayers lose $5M a month in Tobago land acquisition stalemate

Entornointeligente.com /

JOEL JULIEN

«There is the ole talk, the la couray, and then there’s the FACTS.»

This was the state­ment made by Sport Min­is­ter Sham­fa Cud­joe as she ad­dressed the on­go­ing con­tentious land ac­qui­si­tion sit­u­a­tion in To­ba­go to make way for the ex­pan­sion of the air­port.

«And it costs tax­pay­ers at least $5 mil­lion a month be­cause of the stale­mate,» she said.

In a post on her Face­book page this morn­ing Cud­joe said the 20-year-old land ac­qui­si­tion is­sue has been a «long-stand­ing and a very sen­si­tive one.»

«The ma­jor­i­ty of To­bag­o­ni­ans want a mod­ern air­port that will fa­cil­i­tate more qual­i­ty air­lift, at­tract in­vestors and im­prove our com­pet­i­tive­ness as a tourism econ­o­my,» Cud­joe said.

«Un­for­tu­nate­ly, pri­vate lands had to be com­pul­so­ri­ly ac­quired to fa­cil­i­tate the air­port ex­pan­sion project,» she said.

Ac­cord­ing to Cud­joe 115 prop­er­ty own­ers with­in Zones A, B, and C have ne­go­ti­at­ed and set­tled with the State, and a fur­ther sev­en are par­tial­ly set­tled through ad­vance pay­ments (to the tune of 80 per cent of the prop­er­ty val­ue).

«That’s 122 per­sons who have ac­cept­ed set­tle­ments,» she said.

Cu­j­doe said these set­tle­ments are at a to­tal cost of $210,766,703.68.

«As it re­lates to the con­tro­ver­sial Zone D, six per­sons with struc­tures with­in Zone D have ne­go­ti­at­ed and set­tled ex-gra­tia pay­ments with the State at a to­tal cost of $687,000,» she said.

«To date there are 11 oc­cu­pants who have been served evic­tion no­tices and refuse to ne­go­ti­ate with the State. These 11 oc­cu­pants are cur­rent­ly be­ing served war­rants and the rel­e­vant ac­tion to clear the land and fa­cil­i­tate the progress of the project is be­ing ex­e­cut­ed by the State,» Cud­joe stat­ed.

Cud­joe said tax­pay­ers lose at least $5 mil­lion a month each time the State isn’t al­lowed ac­cess to the ear­marked space to ad­vance the ex­e­cu­tion of the project.

«At the end of the day, it’s a dif­fi­cult ex­er­cise in strik­ing a bal­ance be­tween To­ba­go’s de­vel­op­ment and the in­ter­ests of these 11 per­sons. Each case is dif­fer­ent, with some prop­er­ty own­ers hav­ing al­ready re­ceived pay­ments for the same said lands decades ago, and their de­scen­dants or rel­a­tives now re­quest­ing ad­di­tion­al pay­ments for the same prop­er­ties,» she said.

«As we ex­pe­ri­ence this chal­leng­ing chap­ter in our de­vel­op­ment, I look for­ward to the peace­ful res­o­lu­tion, and the ad­vance­ment of the Air­port project to­wards the holis­tic de­vel­op­ment of all To­bag­o­ni­ans,» Cud­joe said.

