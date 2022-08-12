Cudjoe: Taxpayers lose $5M a month in Tobago land acquisition stalemate

JOEL JULIEN
«There is the ole talk, the la couray, and then there’s the FACTS.»
This was the statement made by Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe as she addressed the ongoing contentious land acquisition situation in Tobago to make way for the expansion of the airport.
«And it costs taxpayers at least $5 million a month because of the stalemate,» she said.
In a post on her Facebook page this morning Cudjoe said the 20-year-old land acquisition issue has been a «long-standing and a very sensitive one.»
«The majority of Tobagonians want a modern airport that will facilitate more quality airlift, attract investors and improve our competitiveness as a tourism economy,» Cudjoe said.
«Unfortunately, private lands had to be compulsorily acquired to facilitate the airport expansion project,» she said.
According to Cudjoe 115 property owners within Zones A, B, and C have negotiated and settled with the State, and a further seven are partially settled through advance payments (to the tune of 80 per cent of the property value).
«That’s 122 persons who have accepted settlements,» she said.
Cujdoe said these settlements are at a total cost of $210,766,703.68.
«As it relates to the controversial Zone D, six persons with structures within Zone D have negotiated and settled ex-gratia payments with the State at a total cost of $687,000,» she said.
«To date there are 11 occupants who have been served eviction notices and refuse to negotiate with the State. These 11 occupants are currently being served warrants and the relevant action to clear the land and facilitate the progress of the project is being executed by the State,» Cudjoe stated.
Cudjoe said taxpayers lose at least $5 million a month each time the State isn’t allowed access to the earmarked space to advance the execution of the project.
«At the end of the day, it’s a difficult exercise in striking a balance between Tobago’s development and the interests of these 11 persons. Each case is different, with some property owners having already received payments for the same said lands decades ago, and their descendants or relatives now requesting additional payments for the same properties,» she said.
«As we experience this challenging chapter in our development, I look forward to the peaceful resolution, and the advancement of the Airport project towards the holistic development of all Tobagonians,» Cudjoe said.
