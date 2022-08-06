Cudjoe congratulates Richards on Commonwealth 200m win

Entornointeligente.com /

Min­is­ter of Sport and Com­mu­ni­ty De­vel­op­ment, Sham­fa Cud­joe has con­grat­u­lat­ed na­tion­al ath­lete Jereem Richards on his stel­lar achieve­ment at the Com­mon­wealth Games, in Birm­ing­ham ear­li­er to­day.

Jereem copped gold in the 200m.

«Jereem clocked a blis­ter­ing per­son­al best ul­ti­mate­ly win­ning gold and de­fend­ing his 200m ti­tle in Birm­ing­ham. This is a great mo­ment for sport and the ath­let­ic world is cel­e­brat­ing right now. It is with great pride that our en­tire Min­istry, the Gov­ern­ment as well as the lo­cal sport­ing fra­ter­ni­ty, join in cel­e­brat­ing Mr. Richard’s lat­est vic­to­ry,» the Min­is­ter said.

The Sport Min­is­ter al­so ac­knowl­edged the con­tri­bu­tions made by each and every one of T&T’s ath­letes.

«Team TTO con­tin­ues to fly the colours of our coun­try proud­ly around the world and we salute them for their ex­em­plary ef­forts, grit and de­ter­mi­na­tion. You nev­er cease to be an in­spi­ra­tion to the next gen­er­a­tion of ath­letes and young peo­ple».

