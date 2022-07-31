Cuba says 141 Haitian migrants stranded on south coast

Entornointeligente.com /

HAVANA (AP) — A group of 141 Haitian migrants have been stranded on Cuba’s southern coast, Cuban authorities said Saturday, part of a series of large-scale efforts by Haitians to flee their troubled nation.

The official Cubadebate website said the group that arrived at La Tatagua beach in the central province of Cienfuegos on Friday included 22 children and several pregnant women.

It said they had set out eight days earlier from Gonave Island, west of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. Migrants said they had hoped to reach Miami but were blown off course by bad weather.

Cubadebate said the group was given medical aid and taken to a youth camp.

In late May, 842 Haitians were rescued from a boat off Cuba’s north coast, where they had been abandoned by smugglers.

