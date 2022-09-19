Cuba makes strides in developing vaccine against dengue fever

Entornointeligente.com /

HAVANA, Cuba, CMC – Scientists in Cuba have said that they have made strides towards developing a vaccine to fight the mosquito-borne dengue fever.

In making the announcement, the president of the BioCubaFarma Biotech Conglomerate Eduardo Martinez said a diagnostic system is also being developed to detect the disease as the first symptoms appear.

Cuban scientists have worked over the past 10 years to find a vaccine against dengue and decided to develop one that induces a cellular response against the virus, which they expect to have soon.

Martinez also announced that Cuba already counts on a new fast diagnostic system that will help health protocols by detecting the disease as soon as the patient feels the first relevant symptoms and even if there is reinfection.

He said this will allow different treatments for patients to avoid the development of the disease and death.

