Cuba Could Start COVID-19 Vaccination in Minors

So far, authorities have registered 8,651 COVID-19 cases in pediatric age. No cases of death or re-infection of minors have been recorded.

Rolando Perez, the director of Science at the Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubafarma), announced on Monday that his country could soon begin a study for COVID-19 vaccination in the pediatric population between the ages of 5 and 18.

According to the study design, the first stage of vaccination will include minors aged 12 to 18 years. Subsequently, children aged 5 to 11 could be immunized, Perez said, explaining that the Soberana 01 and 02 vaccines, which were developed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), will be used.

The application for the pediatric vaccination study will be submitted in April to the Center for the Control of Drugs, Equipment, and Medical Devices (CECMED), which is the highest regulatory authority on the island.

Besides developing the Soberana Plus vaccine, Cuba is currently conducting studies with both the nasal application vaccine Mambisa, and the intra-muscular application vaccine Abdala.

To date, Cuba has registered 8,651 COVID-19 cases in pediatric age, 453 of which correspond to infants. No cases of death or re-infection of minors have been recorded and 94 percent of pediatric patients have been discharged from the hospital.

