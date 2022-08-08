Cuba and Dominica Sign MoU On Technical Cooperation In Agriculture

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Cuba and the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security of the Commonwealth of Dominica have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing cooperation in the areas of agriculture and products of plant origin, in livestock and products of animal origin, in forestry and in other areas of interest.

The MoU was signed on Friday August 5, 2022, by the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Ulises I. Arranz Fernández and the Minister of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Honourable Fidel Grant.

The Cuban Ambassador highlighted that the Memorandum being signed is the result of the official visit made to Cuba by the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, last April; fulfilling an invitation made by President Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez.

The documents were signed at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

