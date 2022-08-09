CSSB Continues to Foster Improved Relations between Police and Citizens

Entornointeligente.com /

The Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) continued to foster improved relations between the police and the citizenry during 2021.

Officers conducted community, farm and beach patrols/visits and participated in meetings of various community-level groups, including citizen associations, neighbourhood watch, Police Youth Club (PYC), farm watch and beach watch.

The CSSB also participated in three meetings related to domestic violence and seven crime-prevention meetings.

This is outlined in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica, 2021.

The document noted that two PYCs were launched, five received training and 11 received sensitisation training. There were 321 active PYCs, while another 118 were dormant.

In addition, some 81 neighbourhood watch groups were active, 46 were dormant and six received sensitisation training.

The CSSB also provided support to the education sector through the Safe School Programme. There were 25 active School Resource Officers and a total of 27 school searches were conducted, and 34 counselling sessions and 112 rap sessions were held with students.

Meanwhile, the National Police College of Jamaica facilitated the training of more than 16,000 members of the JCF in 32 advanced and professional training courses. Training programmes offered included major investigation core skills, firearm training, driving and maintenance, supervisory management, and use of force.

«In keeping with the limitations presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, a mixed-method approach was used to offer training. This included virtual classes, face-to-face sessions and, in some instances, a blended approach,» the document said.

Additionally, the Camp Verley Training Campus commenced offering training to new recruits in June.

Nine new batches of recruits, totalling 978, commenced training during the year. Males accounted for 79.4 per cent of those recruited.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

