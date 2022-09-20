CSO: Food, non-alcoholic beverages increase by 2.9%

Entornointeligente.com /

The price of food and non-al­co­holic bev­er­ages in­creased by 2.9 per cent from June 2022 to Ju­ly 2022, ac­cord­ing to the re­tail price in­dex re­leased by the Cen­tral Sta­tis­ti­cal Of­fice (CSO).

It said con­tribut­ing sig­nif­i­cant­ly to this in­crease was the gen­er­al up­ward move­ment in the prices of white flour, toma­toes, par­boiled rice, ochro, me­l­on­gene, green (sweet) pep­per, chive, cel­ery, ketchup and sliced white bread.

How­ev­er, the CSO said the full im­pact of these price in­creas­es was off­set by the gen­er­al de­creas­es in the prices of green pi­geon peas, fresh and frozen chick­en, fresh King fish, fresh Carite, car­rots, hot pep­pers, gar­lic, fresh pork and salt­ed pig tail.

A fur­ther re­view of the da­ta for Ju­ly 2022 com­pared with June 2022 al­so re­flect­ed an in­crease in the sub-in­dex for al­co­holic bev­er­ages and to­bac­co of 0.7 per cent; cloth­ing and footwear of 1.1 per cent; hous­ing, wa­ter, elec­tric­i­ty, gas and oth­er fu­els of 0.6 per cent; fur­nish­ings, house­hold equip­ment and rou­tine main­te­nance of the house of 3.2 per cent; health of 1.1 per cent; trans­port of 2.5 per cent; recre­ation and cul­ture of 0.7 per cent; ho­tels, cafés and restau­rants of 1.4 per cent; and mis­cel­la­neous goods and ser­vices of 1.0 per cent.

All oth­er sec­tions re­mained un­changed.

The in­fla­tion rate for Ju­ly 2022 was 4.7 per cent.

This rep­re­sents an in­crease from 4.5 per cent which was record­ed in the pre­vi­ous pe­ri­od (Jan­u­ary to June 2022/Jan­u­ary to June 2021).

The in­fla­tion rate for the com­par­a­tive pe­ri­od (Jan­u­ary to Ju­ly 2021/Jan­u­ary to Ju­ly 2020) was 1.3 per cent, the CSO not­ed.

