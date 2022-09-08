CSEC Maths, English A Passes Drop Among Jamaican Students

Entornointeligente.com /

There were slight declines in the pass rate of Jamaican students in Mathematics and English Language at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level. Education Minister Fayval Williams disclosed the results of the May-June 2022 sitting during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday. Mathematics declined by one per cent while English Language declined by 3.4 per cent, compared with 2021. Mrs Williams said 37.2 per cent of students who sat Mathematics passed the exam, while 69.9 per cent of those who sat English Language achieved grades one to three. CAPE However, the minister said there have been improvements in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) results. «Of the 35 subjects entered in 2022, unit one had an average pass rate improvement in 15 subjects, while unit two saw average pass rate improvements in 18 subjects,» she reported. The local results are in keeping with a reduction in the pass rates for Mathematics and English Language at the regional level .

