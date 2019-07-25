Cropper’s killer loses appeal against conviction

Entornointeligente.com /

One of two men con­vict­ed of the bru­tal mur­ders of agri­cul­tur­al con­sul­tant John Crop­per, his moth­er-in-law and sis­ter-in-law has lost his ap­peal over his con­vic­tions.

De­liv­er­ing a 67-page judg­ment at the Hall of Jus­tice in Port-of-Spain, yes­ter­day, Ap­pel­late Judges Al­ice Yorke-Soo Hon, Nolan Bereaux and Mark Mo­hammed dis­missed all four grounds raised by Daniel Agard in his ap­peal.

As part of the de­ci­sion, the judges up­held the three death sen­tences he re­ceived when he was con­vict­ed dur­ing a re­tri­al in 2013.

How­ev­er, the sen­tences will nev­er be car­ried as Agard will ben­e­fit from the Privy Coun­cil’s rul­ing in the Ja­maican case of Pratt and Mor­gan, which pre­cludes the death penal­ty be­ing ex­e­cut­ed af­ter five years have elapsed since a con­vic­tion.

In his ap­peal, Agard, 35, for­mer­ly of Up­per Bushe Street, Maitagual, San Juan, was claim­ing that his tri­al judge Prakash Moo­sai, who has since been el­e­vat­ed to the Court of Ap­peal, made er­rors when summed up the le­gal is­sues in his case to the ju­ry.

Yorke-Soo Hon, who wrote the judg­ment, dis­missed his claims over Moo­sai’s di­rec­tion on joint en­ter­prise.

“In this case, the tri­al judge, in his sum­ma­tion care­ful­ly ex­plained to the ju­ry the mean­ing of the con­cept of joint en­ter­prise and di­rect­ed them on the el­e­ments nec­es­sary for prov­ing the cul­pa­bil­i­ty of a ‘sec­ondary par­ty’,” Yorke-Soo Hon said.

While she not­ed that the law in the area evolved since Agard was con­vict­ed, he would not ben­e­fit based on the unique cir­cum­stances of the case.

Yorke-Soo Hon al­so said that Moo­sai’s mi­nor mis­di­rec­tion on Agard’s al­leged al­i­bi al­so did not af­fect the out­come.

“Al­though it was in­cum­bent on the tri­al judge to give a full al­i­bi di­rec­tion, the ju­ry would in­evitably have ar­rived at the same ver­dicts had the di­rec­tion been giv­en. In the cir­cum­stances, the con­vic­tions are not un­safe,” she said.

Crop­per, his moth­er-in-law Mag­gie Lee, 68, and sis­ter-in-law Lynette Lith­gow-Pear­son, 57, were killed at Crop­per’s Mt Anne Dri­ve, Sec­ond Av­enue, Cas­cade, home be­tween De­cem­ber 11 and 12, 2001. Their bod­ies were found by Crop­per’s house­keep­er the fol­low­ing day.

They were all bound and gagged with elec­tri­cal wire and their throats had been slit.

Lith­gow-Pear­son, a for­mer tele­vi­sion broad­cast­er with the British Broad­cast­ing Cor­po­ra­tion (BBC) and her moth­er were found in the same room while Crop­per was found in the bath­tub. Mag­gie Lee was Agard’s great-grand­moth­er.

Crop­per’s wife An­gela, a for­mer In­de­pen­dent sen­a­tor and deputy di­rec­tor of the Unit­ed Na­tions En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­gramme was not at home at the time of the mur­ders. In No­vem­ber 2012, she died in Lon­don af­ter a pro­tract­ed ill­ness.

In 2004, Agard and Lester Pittman were con­vict­ed of the triple mur­der.

The Court of Ap­peal even­tu­al­ly quashed Agard’s con­vic­tion and or­dered a re­tri­al and up­held Pittman’s con­vic­tion.

Pittman then ap­pealed to the Privy Coun­cil, with the British Law Lords re­mit­ting the case to the Ap­peal Court for them to con­sid­er whether his con­vic­tion was safe con­sid­er­ing new ev­i­dence over his men­tal state.

Agard was rep­re­sent­ed by Jagdeo Singh, Renu­ka Ramb­ha­jan, Trevor Clarke and Criston J Williams, while Tra­vers Sinanan and Mauri­cia Joseph rep­re­sent­ed the State.

