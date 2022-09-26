Croatia, Dutch advance in Nations League

Entornointeligente.com /

PARIS (AP):

Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style yesterday by winning their last Nations League games to qualify for the Final Four tournament next year.

Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate the hosts to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points – six more than second-place Belgium.

Defending Nations League and World Cup champions France lost 2-0 in Denmark but avoided relegation because of Austria’s defeat.

It was the last match for the World Cup-bound teams before the competition starts in Qatar on November 20. Qatar are in the Netherlands’ group at the World Cup along with Ecuador and Senegal.

