Critical observations from Eugene

Chang­ing of the guard.

Change on the whole is nev­er easy.

It mat­ters not whether you are from Eng­land, the USA, Ja­maica, or even yes, T&T.

There is pain, suf­fer­ing, in­ter­nal up­roar, and ul­ti­mate­ly, tur­moil be­fore maybe some joy.

Eng­land has strug­gled for years with sprint­ing since Lin­ford Christie. USA in men’s sprint­ing suf­fered for years, em­bar­rass­ing­ly, no medals in the last Olympics. Ja­maica since Us­ain Bolt’s re­tire­ment is now a stranger to medals at the high­est lev­el in the men’s com­pe­ti­tions.

As for our con­cern, T&T, the pain has be­come in­tol­er­a­ble for many of its cit­i­zens who care about our sports.

Hase­ly Craw­ford, the great man that will for­ev­er be the man that start­ed it all in 1976 with his gold medal in the Mon­tre­al Olympics 100 me­tres, fol­lowed by Ato Boldon (four Olympic medals and a World Cham­pi­onships gold medal in the 200m in 1997 in Greece among sev­er­al oth­er great achieve­ments in in­di­vid­ual and start­ing team re­lay sprint­ing) and Richard Thomp­son (three Olympic gold medals) have all giv­en T&T, a high-per­for­mance lev­el in­ter­na­tion­al­ly at world-class sprint­ing.

Now it all ap­pears a blur, be­cause af­ter the Tokyo Olympics and now here at the World Cham­pi­onships in Eu­gene, USA where in the 100m, this coun­try has no 4x100m re­lay team, both men and women, on­ly ques­tions and no an­swers that make sense dom­i­nate the air.

And while many have long ac­cept­ed the demise of the 100m de­vel­op­ment process in T&T far too eas­i­ly, some be­lieve there is now ap­par­ent worst news. Our place in the pan­theon of 400m run­ning, par­tic­u­lar­ly re­lays af­ter the glo­ry of the 2017 World Cham­pi­onships gold in Lon­don when Lalonde Gor­don ran down Amer­i­can Fred Ker­ley and prob­a­bly caused Ker­ley to look else­where for for­tune and fame is now but a mem­o­ry.

T&T may soon fall off the track maps un­less some­thing is done and it re­quires a col­lab­o­ra­tive ef­fort among all. Ad­min­is­tra­tors, coach­es, par­ents and most im­por­tant­ly, the ath­letes them­selves, must be ful­ly in­vest­ed. That in­vest­ment means both mind and soul but like­wise, the ath­letes need sup­port and while mon­ey is al­ways a con­cern, I strong­ly be­lieve men­tal an­guish has hurt our teams at times.

Now what has hap­pened is that there is un­fair and to­tal pres­sure on three of our ath­letes to suc­ceed, which is wrong and needs to be ad­dressed

First, Jereem Richards, who has al­ready de­liv­ered medals in the 200m in the past and re­cent­ly won gold in the 400m in­doors to add to his in­com­pa­ra­ble per­for­mances in the 4x400m re­lays, is be­ing asked to han­dle too much.

Peo­ple want him to run the 400m now but we need to re­spect the ath­lete and his team be­cause they know his body and his fu­ture bet­ter than all of us.

Jereem’s kind dis­po­si­tion does not al­low him to be ag­gres­sive to many but his de­fi­ance is in his per­for­mances and we must stand back and give him the space to ex­cel.

Michelle-Lee Ahye is now on her own and this young la­dy for those who on­ly see pic­tures paint­ed by im­i­ta­tion artists some­times al­lows this to spoil their view of a young woman that deeply cares about coun­try and fam­i­ly. To say that many of us, mis­un­der­stand her is an un­der­state­ment but to say that she had to fight through a lot with lit­tle sup­port is very true. Give Michelle her space be­cause she de­serves it.

Fi­nal­ly, there is Keshorn Wal­cott, a gold medal­list from the 2012 Olympics in javelin, and a two-time over­all medal­list who is still at a young age where there is a lot ahead of him.

Every time he com­petes, we want a medal and that is okay but we must al­ways un­der­stand that every­one he com­petes against, al­so wants a medal as well. There­fore, we again ar­rive at prop­er in­fra­struc­ture for every sup­port nec­es­sary not on­ly mon­e­tary.

So let us not over-work our lead­ing ath­letes but recog­nise the change need­ed and put things in place with prop­er dis­cus­sion and com­mu­ni­ca­tion to en­sure that there is suc­ces­sion plan­ning.

We have all wit­nessed the great in­cen­tives for medals from both the Min­istry of Sports and Com­mu­ni­ty De­vel­op­ment and al­so the T&T Olympic Com­mit­tee.

Now in­stead of stand­ing in the way, move aside and lis­ten, all of us, to per­sons that know and un­der­stand the sport, start­ing but not lim­it­ed to Ato Jabari Boldon. If I had my way, I would steal him from the USA and pay him to work in some ca­pac­i­ty with our track and field. He gets re­sults and yes, there will be some ideas that he may have that will not work but I am cer­tain that in the ma­jor­i­ty of cas­es, his thoughts and his wish­es are for the best of his coun­try. Why should every­one else ben­e­fit from his wis­dom but not us?

For the time be­ing, please have a heart to­wards the en­deav­or and spir­it of Wal­cott, Richards and Ahye.

Af­ter all, there are sev­er­al po­ten­tial­ly young ones like Tyra Git­tens, Jared El­cock, Por­tious War­ren, Er­ic Har­ri­son Jr, Kion Ben­jamin and And­wuelle Wright, watch­ing it all.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

