Critical observations from Eugene

Changing of the guard.
Change on the whole is never easy.
It matters not whether you are from England, the USA, Jamaica, or even yes, T&T.
There is pain, suffering, internal uproar, and ultimately, turmoil before maybe some joy.
England has struggled for years with sprinting since Linford Christie. USA in men’s sprinting suffered for years, embarrassingly, no medals in the last Olympics. Jamaica since Usain Bolt’s retirement is now a stranger to medals at the highest level in the men’s competitions.
As for our concern, T&T, the pain has become intolerable for many of its citizens who care about our sports.
Hasely Crawford, the great man that will forever be the man that started it all in 1976 with his gold medal in the Montreal Olympics 100 metres, followed by Ato Boldon (four Olympic medals and a World Championships gold medal in the 200m in 1997 in Greece among several other great achievements in individual and starting team relay sprinting) and Richard Thompson (three Olympic gold medals) have all given T&T, a high-performance level internationally at world-class sprinting.
Now it all appears a blur, because after the Tokyo Olympics and now here at the World Championships in Eugene, USA where in the 100m, this country has no 4x100m relay team, both men and women, only questions and no answers that make sense dominate the air.
And while many have long accepted the demise of the 100m development process in T&T far too easily, some believe there is now apparent worst news. Our place in the pantheon of 400m running, particularly relays after the glory of the 2017 World Championships gold in London when Lalonde Gordon ran down American Fred Kerley and probably caused Kerley to look elsewhere for fortune and fame is now but a memory.
T&T may soon fall off the track maps unless something is done and it requires a collaborative effort among all. Administrators, coaches, parents and most importantly, the athletes themselves, must be fully invested. That investment means both mind and soul but likewise, the athletes need support and while money is always a concern, I strongly believe mental anguish has hurt our teams at times.
Now what has happened is that there is unfair and total pressure on three of our athletes to succeed, which is wrong and needs to be addressed
First, Jereem Richards, who has already delivered medals in the 200m in the past and recently won gold in the 400m indoors to add to his incomparable performances in the 4x400m relays, is being asked to handle too much.
People want him to run the 400m now but we need to respect the athlete and his team because they know his body and his future better than all of us.
Jereem’s kind disposition does not allow him to be aggressive to many but his defiance is in his performances and we must stand back and give him the space to excel.
Michelle-Lee Ahye is now on her own and this young lady for those who only see pictures painted by imitation artists sometimes allows this to spoil their view of a young woman that deeply cares about country and family. To say that many of us, misunderstand her is an understatement but to say that she had to fight through a lot with little support is very true. Give Michelle her space because she deserves it.
Finally, there is Keshorn Walcott, a gold medallist from the 2012 Olympics in javelin, and a two-time overall medallist who is still at a young age where there is a lot ahead of him.
Every time he competes, we want a medal and that is okay but we must always understand that everyone he competes against, also wants a medal as well. Therefore, we again arrive at proper infrastructure for every support necessary not only monetary.
So let us not over-work our leading athletes but recognise the change needed and put things in place with proper discussion and communication to ensure that there is succession planning.
We have all witnessed the great incentives for medals from both the Ministry of Sports and Community Development and also the T&T Olympic Committee.
Now instead of standing in the way, move aside and listen, all of us, to persons that know and understand the sport, starting but not limited to Ato Jabari Boldon. If I had my way, I would steal him from the USA and pay him to work in some capacity with our track and field. He gets results and yes, there will be some ideas that he may have that will not work but I am certain that in the majority of cases, his thoughts and his wishes are for the best of his country. Why should everyone else benefit from his wisdom but not us?
For the time being, please have a heart towards the endeavor and spirit of Walcott, Richards and Ahye.
After all, there are several potentially young ones like Tyra Gittens, Jared Elcock, Portious Warren, Eric Harrison Jr, Kion Benjamin and Andwuelle Wright, watching it all.
