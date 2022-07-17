Cristiano Ronaldo wears the new Manchester United jersey: Is he leaving the club?

Entornointeligente.com /

P ortuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and his possible new destination seem to remain without an answer.

However, the situation indicates that he will continue with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo posed with the team’s new away kit , shutting exit rumors.

Since the team began the pre-season trip to Australia , the Manchester United marketing team unveiled its second kit.

The jersey is a white vintage shirt with some black details.

Players such as Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay led this presentation from Melbourne.

The 2022-2023 away jersey has a similarity with previous editions.

Manchester United had similar jerseys during the 1986/88 campaign, 1991 tournament, and 1996 season.

