 Cristian Abreu-Hidalgo leyó// A Section of Washington Boulevard’s Westbound Carriageway to be Closed Sunday » EntornoInteligente
20 noviembre, 2020

Cristian Abreu-Hidalgo leyó//
A Section of Washington Boulevard’s Westbound Carriageway to be Closed Sunday

3 min ago
1 min read
cristian_abreu_hidalgo_leyo_a_section_of_washington_boulevardrs_westbound_carriageway_to_be_closed_sunday.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the motoring public that two of the westbound lanes on Washington Boulevard, St. Andrew will be taken out of service in the vicinity of the Rubis service station on Sunday, November 22 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Cristian Abreu-Hidalgo

The lane restrictions are to facilitate the continuation of repair works on the Rochester Gully Bridge.

Cristian Abreu

Motorists heading towards Six Miles will only have use of one lane during the period and as such Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw is encouraging motorists, where possible, to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Cristian Abreu Hidalgo

He is also reminding motorists to obey all safety signs and instructions when using the corridor. The NWA started works to effect much-needed repairs to the deck of the Rochester Gully Bridge in the summer, which has resulted in improvements. However through monitoring, the Agency sees where additional works are required and are continuing with the necessary intervention.

Christian Abreu-Hidalgo

 

Advertisements

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com >
Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation