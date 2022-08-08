Criminal Bar Assoc wants national awards, recognition for six late attorneys

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) has written to Attorney General Reginald Armour, asking that five late criminal attorneys be recognised and endorsed as national awardees during this country’s 60th Independence celebrations.
It is also asking that the late Dana Seetahal SC, who is already a national awardee, be given the nation’s highest award, the Order of the Republic of T&T.
The list of attorneys the CBA wants national recognition for are;
(1) Karl Hudson-Phillips QC
(2) Frank Solomon SC
(3) Allan Alexander SC
(4) Desmond Allum SC
(5) Theodore R. Guerra SC
(6) Dana Seetahal SC
«We are aware that Ms. Dana Seetahal was a recipient of the Hummingbird Medal Gold but given her contributions as which served as a catalyst for her untimely demise, we believe that she has paid the ultimate price in pursuit of her work and as such worthy of being posthumously granted the O.R.T.T,» the letter said.
«Mr. Alan Alexander, Mr. Desmond Allum and Theodore R. Guerra we pray would be posthumously awarded the Hummingbird Medal Gold,» it added.
The CBA added, «It said that given the movement toward transforming our 2 cities from being places celebrating anachronistic Colonial Masters to recognizing more appropriate and relevant nation builders, we propose subject to your approval that streets, parks or other public spaces in the vicinity of our Judicial Hubs be renamed to include such names as Karl T. Hudson Phillips, Frank Solomon, Dana Seetahal and former Chief Justice Micheal de la Bastide.»
The letter was signed by the President of the CBA, Israel Khan.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian