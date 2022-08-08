Criminal Bar Assoc wants national awards, recognition for six late attorneys

Entornointeligente.com /

The Crim­i­nal Bar As­so­ci­a­tion (CBA) has writ­ten to At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour, ask­ing that five late crim­i­nal at­tor­neys be recog­nised and en­dorsed as na­tion­al awardees dur­ing this coun­try’s 60th In­de­pen­dence cel­e­bra­tions.

It is al­so ask­ing that the late Dana See­ta­hal SC, who is al­ready a na­tion­al awardee, be giv­en the na­tion’s high­est award, the Or­der of the Re­pub­lic of T&T.

The list of at­tor­neys the CBA wants na­tion­al recog­ni­tion for are;

(1) Karl Hud­son-Phillips QC

(2) Frank Solomon SC

(3) Al­lan Alexan­der SC

(4) Desmond Al­lum SC

(5) Theodore R. Guer­ra SC

(6) Dana See­ta­hal SC

«We are aware that Ms. Dana See­ta­hal was a re­cip­i­ent of the Hum­ming­bird Medal Gold but giv­en her con­tri­bu­tions as which served as a cat­a­lyst for her un­time­ly demise, we be­lieve that she has paid the ul­ti­mate price in pur­suit of her work and as such wor­thy of be­ing posthu­mous­ly grant­ed the O.R.T.T,» the let­ter said.

«Mr. Alan Alexan­der, Mr. Desmond Al­lum and Theodore R. Guer­ra we pray would be posthu­mous­ly award­ed the Hum­ming­bird Medal Gold,» it added.

The CBA added, «It said that giv­en the move­ment to­ward trans­form­ing our 2 cities from be­ing places cel­e­brat­ing anachro­nis­tic Colo­nial Mas­ters to rec­og­niz­ing more ap­pro­pri­ate and rel­e­vant na­tion builders, we pro­pose sub­ject to your ap­proval that streets, parks or oth­er pub­lic spaces in the vicin­i­ty of our Ju­di­cial Hubs be re­named to in­clude such names as Karl T. Hud­son Phillips, Frank Solomon, Dana See­ta­hal and for­mer Chief Jus­tice Micheal de la Bastide.»

The let­ter was signed by the Pres­i­dent of the CBA, Is­rael Khan.

