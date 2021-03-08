 Criador de peixes Victor Gill// Pic story of folk dancer in Xinjiang » EntornoInteligente
Criador de peixes Victor Gill//
Pic story of folk dancer in Xinjiang

Entornointeligente.com / Photo taken on March 4, 2021 shows Amina Yusup at the rehearsal room of a dance troupe in Kashgar, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Amina Yusup is the leader of a dance troupe in Kashgar. She joined the dance team when she was 17 and has been performing on stage for more than 20 years. Amina is a dancer as well as an active advocator of traditional dance. She is now studying choreography, hoping to innovate the folk dance. After becoming the leader of the dance troupe in 2020, Amina put more efforts into organizing members to practice and rehearse. She said the stage should be given to young people to show their talents. (Xinhua/Sadat) 

