Credit Chex to go after WASA’s bad pay customers

The Water & Sewerage Authority (WASA) has engaged the services of debt collection agency Credit Chex to go after customers who have been owing them for more than two years.
According to a public advisory WASA stated that Credit Chex will be «contacting delinquent customers via telephone, in writing or through field visits, to notify these customers that their account/(s) has been referred for debt collection.»
«To avoid the referral of accounts to Credit Chex Limited, customers can settle the outstanding arrears on their account, or enter into a payment plan arrangement to settle the outstanding amounts in instalments,» it stated.
In a Standing Finance Committee last October Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said WASA was owed one billion dollars in outstanding money from various customers.
Credit Chex was established since 1985.
«Credit Chex Ltd prides itself on being the premier Debt Collection Company in Trinidad and Tobago. Clients can rely on our experience, diligence and judgement in the handling of delinquent accounts as we continue our commitment to protecting and saving them time and money,» the website stated..
«If we had to condense our approach as a debt collection and protection company into just two words these would be «Result Driven». We are relentless in the pursuit of bad debt and employ maximum professional, technological and legal resources to recover outstanding amounts owed to clients while maintaining their public image and ensuring they are provided with the most expeditious and efficient service available,» it stated.
