Credit Chex to go after WASA’s bad pay customers

The Wa­ter & Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty (WASA) has en­gaged the ser­vices of debt col­lec­tion agency Cred­it Chex to go af­ter cus­tomers who have been ow­ing them for more than two years.

Ac­cord­ing to a pub­lic ad­vi­so­ry WASA stat­ed that Cred­it Chex will be «con­tact­ing delin­quent cus­tomers via tele­phone, in writ­ing or through field vis­its, to no­ti­fy these cus­tomers that their ac­count/(s) has been re­ferred for debt col­lec­tion.»

«To avoid the re­fer­ral of ac­counts to Cred­it Chex Lim­it­ed, cus­tomers can set­tle the out­stand­ing ar­rears on their ac­count, or en­ter in­to a pay­ment plan arrange­ment to set­tle the out­stand­ing amounts in in­stal­ments,» it stat­ed.

In a Stand­ing Fi­nance Com­mit­tee last Oc­to­ber Pub­lic Util­i­ties Min­is­ter Mar­vin Gon­za­les said WASA was owed one bil­lion dol­lars in out­stand­ing mon­ey from var­i­ous cus­tomers.

Cred­it Chex was es­tab­lished since 1985.

«Cred­it Chex Ltd prides it­self on be­ing the pre­mier Debt Col­lec­tion Com­pa­ny in Trinidad and To­ba­go. Clients can re­ly on our ex­pe­ri­ence, dili­gence and judge­ment in the han­dling of delin­quent ac­counts as we con­tin­ue our com­mit­ment to pro­tect­ing and sav­ing them time and mon­ey,» the web­site stat­ed..

«If we had to con­dense our ap­proach as a debt col­lec­tion and pro­tec­tion com­pa­ny in­to just two words these would be «Re­sult Dri­ven». We are re­lent­less in the pur­suit of bad debt and em­ploy max­i­mum pro­fes­sion­al, tech­no­log­i­cal and le­gal re­sources to re­cov­er out­stand­ing amounts owed to clients while main­tain­ing their pub­lic im­age and en­sur­ing they are pro­vid­ed with the most ex­pe­di­tious and ef­fi­cient ser­vice avail­able,» it stat­ed.

