Creating gridlock can’t be a solution

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Dalton Scott, president of the Cumberland Tri-Sector Citizens’ Association, has asked for a three-day boycott of the Portmore leg of Highway 2000. In fact, as I understand it, he is calling for solidarity among users of other legs of Highway 2000. The boycott is to be staged Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

People are hurting and people are desperate, but this is a dumb suggestion.

A lot of this stems from ignorance of how a country is run, of how a company is run. The president of a taxi association called for toll rates to be increased every five or ten years. Ridiculous!

So many people don’t understand the binding nature of a contract. So many people are financially illiterate. They don’t understand the responsibility of a company to its shareholders. What the taxi associations should be doing is getting fares increased every two to three years.

