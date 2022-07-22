CREAD to begin a Resilience Mural Campaign next month

Entornointeligente.com /

The Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica (CREAD) will soon begin a resilience mural campaign next month, as a part of the agency’s public outreach strategy. That’s according to the CEO, Ms. Francine Baron. She stated that it is fair to say that all of Dominica is on board with the vision of making Dominica resilient.

As a result, Baron explained that resilience must be at the State Level, Community Level and at the level of the individual. Dominica has a National Resilience Development Strategy (NRDS) and a Climate Resilience Recovery Plan (CRRP), that is really the roadmap to becoming resilience. Baron stated that we must all be familiar with it and how we can play our part in that mission.

An important target in the CRRP is ensuring that 90% of the population can identify the pillars of resilience, and at least one measure undertaken, with specific focus on respect for people, planet and property.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN220722CREAD001.mp3 Baron stated that the walls that have been selected for these resilience mural designs are the: NCCU in Pointe Michel, LA Dupigny & Co Ltd on the Bayfront, Convent Prep in Roseau, NCCU in Mahaut, James Store in Portsmouth, and the Douglas- Charles Airport in Marigot.

The CEO of CREAD revealed that they have corporate sponsors that will help defer the cost of this mural campaign which are: Do It Centre, J Astaphans & Co Ltd, ADS Construction Inc., DOWASCO, and DOMLEC. She stated that they are very grateful that they are partnering on this campaign, and that they hope this visual representation of Dominica’s resilience journey will be well received and embraced by everyone.

Ms. Baron mentioned that the artists will submit digital designs by August 8 th for review and approval, then live painting will begin from August 15-31.

