Peruvian President Swears in New Interior Minister

The new Minister of the Interior was a senior official of the Peruvian Congress and served as Secretary-General of the Presidency.

The interim president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, swore in José Elice Navarro as the new Interior Minister after the resignation of Cluber Aliaga.

José Navarro was sworn in as the new minister by Sagasti at the government palace. This is Peru‘s eighth Interior Minister this year.

The new Interior Minister was a senior official of the Peruvian Congress and served as Secretary-General of the Presidency, a function he performed under another transitional leader, Valentin Paniagua, between 2000 and 2001.

#AndinaEnglish New Interior Minister sworn in Peru https://t.co/XXU99Ncp24 https://t.co/kV3jOX8DHX

— Samy Hernández (@SamyH1982) December 8, 2020 Elice, besides being a close collaborator of the Peruvian president, is a leader and member of the Morado Party, from which he was a candidate to Parliament in January of this year, without being elected

Cluber Aliaga resigned only five days after being sworn in after public statements that showed contradictions with President Francisco Sagasti

Aliaga‘s resignation is related to statements against the withdrawal of 18 police generals, decided by Sagasti in use of his powers and described as illegal by his detractors

