28 abril, 2021

CPL organisers praise ‘safe’ St Kitts as Warner Park set to host tournament

Entornointeligente.com / GROS ISLET, St Lu­cia – St Kitts and Nevis will play host to this year’s Caribbean Pre­mier League, with or­gan­is­ers on Tues­day de­scrib­ing the coun­try as “one of the safest places” in the re­gion amid the on­go­ing COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

The high pro­file Twen­ty20 tour­na­ment, which bowls off Au­gust 28, will again be played in a bio-se­cure bub­ble which ob­tained last year when Trinidad and To­ba­go host­ed the cham­pi­onship in the ear­ly days of COVID-19.

St Kitts have re­port­ed on­ly 44 in­fec­tions to date, with no deaths or ac­tive cas­es, and or­gan­is­ers said they would part­ner with all key lo­cal stake­hold­ers to “en­sure the health and safe­ty of all those in­volved in the tour­na­ment as well as the lo­cal pop­u­la­tion.”

“We are de­light­ed to be able to an­nounce that we will be hav­ing the Hero CPL in St Kitts & Nevis in 2021 and we would like to thank those in­volved in wel­com­ing the tour­na­ment to this won­der­ful coun­try,” said CPL’s chief op­er­at­ing of­fi­cer, Pe­te Rus­sell.

“As was demon­strat­ed dur­ing the 2020 tour­na­ment, the CPL is a mas­sive boost for the host coun­try with US$51.5 mil­lion de­liv­ered in spon­sor­ship val­ue for Trinidad & To­ba­go.

“We are re­al­ly look­ing for­ward to giv­ing St Kitts & Nevis the ex­po­sure they de­serve.”

St Kitts, home of the St Kitts and Nevis Pa­tri­ots, last host­ed the CPL in the 2019 sea­son when Warn­er Park staged five match­es, in­clud­ing a dra­mat­ic su­per-over vic­to­ry by the hosts over Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers.

Un­like Trinidad, how­ev­er, which fea­tured two venues for last year’s tour­na­ment in the Bri­an Lara Sta­di­um and Queen’s Park Oval, or­gan­is­ers will have to make do with Warn­er Park for the an­tic­i­pat­ed 33 match­es.

St Kitts Sports Min­is­ter, Jonel Pow­ell, said the coun­try wel­comed the eco­nom­ic ac­tiv­i­ty the tour­na­ment would stim­u­late but stressed gov­ern­ment would not let its guard down.

“We are great­ly con­fi­dent that the host­ing of the Caribbean Pre­mier League (CPL) in St Kitts & Nevis in 2021 will stim­u­late much-need­ed eco­nom­ic ac­tiv­i­ty, es­pe­cial­ly for small and medi­um-sized lo­cal busi­ness­es,” Pow­ell said.

“As it re­lates to COVID-19 we will main­tain our vig­i­lance to en­sure that our health pro­to­cols are not com­pro­mised and that the coun­try re­mains pro­tect­ed from any se­ri­ous spread of the coro­n­avirus.

“It will most cer­tain­ly help to re­vive the tourism sec­tor that has been strug­gling for over a year, un­der the weight of the dead­ly COVID-19 glob­al pan­dem­ic. There­fore, the eco­nom­ic im­pact is fore­cast to be sig­nif­i­cant.”

St Kitts re­opened to in­ter­na­tion­al trav­el last Oc­to­ber af­ter a sev­en-month lock­down to mit­i­gate against the spread of COVID-19.

Cur­rent­ly, all vis­i­tors to the is­land must pos­sess a valid neg­a­tive PCR test and un­der­go a manda­to­ry quar­an­tine pe­ri­od.

TKR won their fourth CPL ti­tle last year when they beat St Lu­cia Zouks at the Bri­an Lara Crick­et Acad­e­my in Tarou­ba.

