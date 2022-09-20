CPL fixtures blamed for dismissal of TKR teammates appeal of legal matter

The hectic Caribbean Premier League (CPL) schedule has been blamed for the dismissal of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) teammates Sunil Narine and Terrence Hinds’ appeal over a judge’s decision to refuse them an injunction in their legal battle over control of a bar in Piarco.
The procedural appeal was dismissed by Appellate Judges Allan Mendonca and James Aboud during a virtual hearing yesterday morning.
During the brief hearing, the appeal panel questioned the duo’s absence.
Justice Mendonca pointed out that although the duo signalled their intention to change their legal team two months ago, such was not done.
He also noted that the duo missed their extended deadline to file submissions in the appeal.
Attorney Robert Boodoosingh, who previously represented the duo, requested a short adjournment of the appeal as he suggested that they were delayed by their participation in this year’s ongoing CPL competition.
Justice Mendonca did not appear convinced by the explanation as he pointed out that the CPL season only recently began this month.
«While I appreciate they are on the playing field, with mixed results in terms of at least one of the appellants, they have a matter which required their attention. The rules are clear,» Justice Mendonca said.
Noting that TKR suffered a narrow one-run defeat to the St Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, on Sunday night, Justice Mendonca suggested that they could have requested time off from their coach to address the issues with the appeal.
«If they are interested at all they would apply to have it reinstated,» he said.
As part of their decision on the procedural appeal, the panel ordered the duo to pay $1,400 in legal costs.
The lawsuit between the duo and businessman Dave Kangal stems from a lease agreement for the bar signed by the parties in July 2020.
In December, last year, the duo filed a lawsuit against Kangal alleging that he improperly sought to retake control of the bar.
They claimed that while they initially agreed to pay Kangal rent, which would increase annually over the course of the contract, they claimed that he agreed to accept reduced sums due to the closure of bars during the Covid-19 pandemic.
They also applied for an injunction seeking to block Kangal from accessing the location and from removing their stock and equipment.
However, the injunction application was rejected by High Court Judge Ricky Rahim in July leading to the appeal.
Kangal filed a defence and counter-claim in which he alleged that the duo should be prevented from pursuing their lawsuit as they admitted that they still owed him significant rent.
Noting that the parties entered into the agreement during the pandemic, Kangal denied agreeing to accept less rent as he claimed that he was still owed almost $200,000 in arrears.
Kangal has applied for a default judgement against the duo in his counter-claim as they failed to meet their deadline for filing their defence set by Justice Rahim.
Justice Rahim is scheduled to determine the duo’s case and Kangal’s application when they come up for a hearing before him, next month.
Kangal is being represented by Richard Jaggasar.
