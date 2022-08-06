Cox says grants available to those hit by flooding

radhi[email protected]
As citizens face devastation from flooding and other natural disasters, Social Development Minister Donna Cox says grants of up to $50,000 are available to citizens in need.
Speaking to Guardian Media yesterday, Cox said there is usually a means test to qualify for the grants. However, she said the means test is waived for those whose homes are affected by a natural disaster.
«Minor House Repair assistance up to $20,000 in material for structural repairs are available. We also provide sanitary plumbing assistance up to $15,000 in material for plumbing repairs,» Cox said.
She noted that her ministry also offers a House Wiring Assistance grant of up to $15,000 in material for electrical installation.
«This is a total of up to $50,000 in assistance. Qualifying criteria are property ownership or authorisation documents,» she added.
Meanwhile, MP for Moruga/Tableland Michelle Benjamin said further assistance should be given to those who have lost their homes to natural disasters. She said while these grants are available to some, she has had difficulty getting help for her constituents.
She said 20 houses have collapsed in her area in the recent past.
«Some people have been able to get a $15,000 grant but this is not enough to rebuild a house. So many families are suffering and need help,» Benjamin said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian