Cox calls Joseph’s Commonwealth Games defeat a poor decision

‘Poor, un­for­tu­nate de­ci­sion’ is how T&T’s box­ing man­ag­er and coach Reynold Cox de­scribed Sun­day’s 3-2 loss for An­tho­ny Joseph against Pak­istan’s Llyas Hus­sain in their feath­er­weight round of 16 fight at the NEC Hall at the Com­mon­wealth Games cur­rent­ly tak­ing place in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land.

Com­men­ta­tors called the fight a very close one which could have gone in any di­rec­tion.

But Cox said «I be­lieve he did enough to win the fight. In my opin­ion, I think he did enough to win the round and I think the en­tire board be­lieves he did enough. We had a good first round, the sec­ond round went to the oth­er guy and in the last round, I think he start­ed well and fin­ished very well, so I think he met the cri­te­ria to win the fight and it’s un­for­tu­nate that the ath­lete has come, af­ter all that prepa­ra­tion to lose like that.»

Joseph was at­tempt­ing to fol­low in the foot­steps of his com­pa­tri­ot Nigel Paul who de­feat­ed Mau­rit­ian Jean Otendy for a quar­ter­fi­nal berth. A win would have pushed Joseph in­to the quar­ters al­so.

On­ly last year Joseph had a sim­i­lar ex­pe­ri­ence at the 2021 AI­BA World Box­ing Cham­pi­onships in Bel­grade, Ser­bia, when he was elim­i­nat­ed via a con­tro­ver­sial split-de­ci­sion against Scot­land-based 19-year-old Ab­d­ule-Fawaz Aborode of the Fair Chance Team (FCT).

Joseph ap­peared to have lost the open­ing round but bounced back to pro­duce a con­vinc­ing per­for­mance to have won the last round, but of­fi­cials saw it an­oth­er way.

Cox told Guardian Me­dia Sports that they had no form of re­dress, yes­ter­day.

» It’s in the full view of the pub­lic’s eye to make what they want out of it but I think it was an un­for­tu­nate de­ci­sion.

There is no protest, you can­not protest the fight and even the way Ai­ba has been in bat­tle with the IOC, I think these kinds of de­ci­sions do not go well for them, the judg­ing is poor.

It is dif­fi­cult for the ath­letes to deal with but what en­cour­ages you is the sup­port, in terms of you had a good fight-plan and you ex­e­cut­ed, so it en­cour­ages you for the fu­ture. But it is dis­ap­point­ing in that Joseph should still be in the com­pe­ti­tion right now, go­ing for­ward to win a medal,» Cox ex­plained.

Joseph al­so had his say about the fight, say­ing he thought he had won the fight but the best way of mov­ing for­ward is to con­tin­ue win­ning fights and it will help in the fu­ture.

The T&T team will spring in­to ac­tion to­mor­row with Tian­na Guy up against Eliz­a­beth Os­hob of Nige­ria in a feath­er­weight con­test, while Paul will be hop­ing to taste vic­to­ry against De­li­cious Orie of Eng­land in a su­per heavy­weight fight at 4:45pm.

