Cox calls Joseph’s Commonwealth Games defeat a poor decision

‘Poor, unfortunate decision’ is how T&T’s boxing manager and coach Reynold Cox described Sunday’s 3-2 loss for Anthony Joseph against Pakistan’s Llyas Hussain in their featherweight round of 16 fight at the NEC Hall at the Commonwealth Games currently taking place in Birmingham, England.
Commentators called the fight a very close one which could have gone in any direction.
But Cox said «I believe he did enough to win the fight. In my opinion, I think he did enough to win the round and I think the entire board believes he did enough. We had a good first round, the second round went to the other guy and in the last round, I think he started well and finished very well, so I think he met the criteria to win the fight and it’s unfortunate that the athlete has come, after all that preparation to lose like that.»
Joseph was attempting to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Nigel Paul who defeated Mauritian Jean Otendy for a quarterfinal berth. A win would have pushed Joseph into the quarters also.
Only last year Joseph had a similar experience at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, when he was eliminated via a controversial split-decision against Scotland-based 19-year-old Abdule-Fawaz Aborode of the Fair Chance Team (FCT).
Joseph appeared to have lost the opening round but bounced back to produce a convincing performance to have won the last round, but officials saw it another way.
Cox told Guardian Media Sports that they had no form of redress, yesterday.
» It’s in the full view of the public’s eye to make what they want out of it but I think it was an unfortunate decision.
There is no protest, you cannot protest the fight and even the way Aiba has been in battle with the IOC, I think these kinds of decisions do not go well for them, the judging is poor.
It is difficult for the athletes to deal with but what encourages you is the support, in terms of you had a good fight-plan and you executed, so it encourages you for the future. But it is disappointing in that Joseph should still be in the competition right now, going forward to win a medal,» Cox explained.
Joseph also had his say about the fight, saying he thought he had won the fight but the best way of moving forward is to continue winning fights and it will help in the future.
The T&T team will spring into action tomorrow with Tianna Guy up against Elizabeth Oshob of Nigeria in a featherweight contest, while Paul will be hoping to taste victory against Delicious Orie of England in a super heavyweight fight at 4:45pm.
