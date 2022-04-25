COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements

Entornointeligente.com /

COVID-19 vaccinations are at a critical juncture as companies test whether new approaches, like combination shots or nasal drops, can keep up with a mutating coronavirus – even though it’s not clear if changes are needed.

Already, there’s public confusion about who should get a second booster now and who can wait. There’s also debate about whether pretty much everyone might need an extra dose in the fall.

«I’m very concerned about booster fatigue» causing a loss of confidence in vaccines that still offer very strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes, said Dr Beth Bell of the University of Washington, an adviser to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite success in preventing serious illness and death, there’s growing pressure to develop vaccines better at fending off milder infections, too – as well as options to counter scary variants.

«We go through a fire drill it seems like every quarter, every three months or so» when another mutant causes frantic tests to determine if the shots are holding, Pfizer vaccine chief Kathrin Jansen told a recent meeting of the New York Academy of Sciences.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com