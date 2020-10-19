COVID in Jamaica: Two more deaths, 47 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 47 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. The country’s death toll now stands at 173 and the number of positive cases at 8,321, of which 4,084 are active

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded two additional COVID-19 related deaths and 47 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. The country’s death toll now stands at 173 and the number of positive cases at 8,321, of which 4,084 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deceased are a 65-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from St James.

The ministry also reported two more coincidental deaths.

Of the 47 new cases, there were 20 males and 27 females with ages ranging from eight to 72 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (21), St Catherine (17), Kingston and St Andrew (seven), St Elizabeth (one) and Trelawny (one).

The country also recorded recoveries 92, bringing the number of recoveries to 3,951.

