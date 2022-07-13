COVID delay for Jelani Walker

Entornointeligente.com /

EUGENE, Oregon:

Sprinter Jelani Walker tested positive for COVID 19 on Monday and has therefore been unable to join the Jamaican delegation in Eugene.

He is currently being monitored by the medical team.

Walker is an alternate for the men’s 4x100m team.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @ [email protected] or [email protected] .

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com