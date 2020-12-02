COVID-19 Update For Monday, December 1, 2020

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 54 10,864 SEX CLASSIFICATION Males 32 4,952 Females 22 5,910 Under Investigation 0 2 AGE RANGE 3 years to 94 years 1 day to 104 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 1 489 Hanover 2 229 Kingston & St Andrew 8 3,597 Manchester 0 422 Portland 0 341 St. Ann 11 595 St. Catherine 6 2,377 St. Elizabeth 3 306 St. James 3 1,114 St. Mary 0 294 St. Thomas 1 420 Trelawny 0 255
Westmoreland
19 425 COVID-19 TESTING Samples Tested
665 116,201 Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
2 Results Positive
54 10,864 Results Negative
611 105,326 Results Pending
0 11 DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths
0 258 Coincidental Deaths 0 35 Deaths under investigation 0 31 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered
145 6,500 Active Cases
3,957 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine
2 Number in Home Quarantine
22,668 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised
75 Patients Moderately Ill
17 Patients Critically Ill
Step Down Facilities 4 State Facilities 17 Home 3,873 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Imported 0 518 Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 784 Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,339 Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236 Under Investigation 54 7,987