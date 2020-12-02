 COVID-19 Update For Monday, December 1, 2020 » EntornoInteligente
COVID-19 Update For Monday, December 1, 2020

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 54 10,864 SEX CLASSIFICATION     Males 32 4,952 Females 22 5,910 Under Investigation 0 2 AGE RANGE 3 years to 94 years 1 day to 104 years       PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES     Clarendon 1 489 Hanover 2 229 Kingston & St Andrew 8 3,597 Manchester 0 422 Portland 0 341 St. Ann 11 595 St. Catherine 6 2,377 St. Elizabeth 3 306 St. James 3 1,114 St. Mary 0 294 St. Thomas 1 420 Trelawny 0 255  

Westmoreland

  19 425 COVID-19 TESTING     Samples Tested

  665 116,201 Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

  2   Results Positive

  54 10,864 Results Negative

  611 105,326 Results Pending

 

  0 11 DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS     Deaths

  0 258 Coincidental Deaths 0 35 Deaths under investigation 0 31 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES     Recovered

 

  145 6,500 Active Cases

 

  3,957   QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT     Number in Facility Quarantine

 

  2   Number in Home Quarantine

  22,668   HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT     Number Hospitalised

  75   Patients Moderately Ill

 

  17   Patients Critically Ill

 

 

  10   NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT     Step Down Facilities 4   State Facilities 17   Home 3,873   TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES     Imported 0 518 Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 784 Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,339 Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236 Under Investigation 54 7,987 Advertisements

