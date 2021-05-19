Covid-19 resurges across much of Asia – latest updates

Entornointeligente.com / Covid-19 has infected more than 164 million people and claimed at least 3.4 million lives. Here are all virus-related developments for May 19: Soldiers disinfect Taipei main station following a surge of coronavirus disease infections in Taiwan on May 18, 2021. (Reuters) Wednesday, May 19:

Restrictions reimposed as virus resurges in much of Asia

Taxi drivers are starved for customers, weddings are suddenly cancelled, schools are closed, and restaurant service is restricted across much of Asia as the virus makes a resurgence in countries where it had seemed to be well under control.

Sparsely populated Mongolia has seen its death toll soar from 15 to 233, while Taiwan, considered a major success in battling the virus, has recorded more than 1,000 cases since last week and placed over 600,000 people in two-week medical isolation.

Hong Kong and Singapore have postponed a quarantine-free travel bubble for a second time after an outbreak in Singapore of uncertain origin.

China, which has all but stamped out local infections, has seen new cases apparently linked to contact with people arriving from abroad.

The resurgence hasn’t come close to the carnage wrought in India and parts of Europe, but it is a keen reminder that the virus remains resilient, despite strict mask mandates, case tracing, mass testing and wider deployment of the newest weapon against it, vaccinations.

That’s setting back efforts to get social and economic life back to normal, particularly in school s and sectors like the hospitality industry that are built on public contact.

India reports record 4,529 deaths in one day

India reported a record 4,529 deaths and 267,334 new infections over the last 24 hours.

The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 25.5 million, with a death toll of 283,248, health ministry data showed.

Study shows AstraZeneca vaccine works well as third booster

A study has found that AstraZeneca and Oxford University's vaccine works well as a third booster jab, the Financial Times newspaper said.

An upcoming study by Oxford University showed that a third dose of the vaccine boosted antibodies to the virus spike protein among participants, it added.

Taiwan says 400,000 more vaccines arriving

Taiwan's Cabinet said that 400,000 more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be arriving on the island.

Japan looking into allowing pharmacists to administer vaccines

Japan's health ministry is looking into allowing pharmacists to administer vaccines, a government spokesman said, at a time when voter polls have shown public dissatisfaction with progress in the inoculation campaign.

After six months, French cafes, museums and cinemas reopen

The French are expected to flock to restaurants, museums and cinemas when they reopen on Wednesday, but bad weather and social distancing may cast a pall over scenes of people toasting a return to semi-normality after months of curbs.

Cafes and restaurants with terraces or rooftop gardens have been inundated with bookings for the return of outdoor dining, under the second phase of a lockdown-lifting plan that should culminate in a full reopening of the economy on June 30.

Museums, cinemas and theatres are also reopening after being closed for more than six months, during which they relied chiefly on state aid to remain afloat.

Germany's virus cases rise by 11,040 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 11,040 to 3,614,095, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 284 to 86,665, the tally showed.

Mexico reports 253 additional deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported an additional 253 fatalities, bringing the total death toll in the country to 220,746.

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes restrictions

Sudan has banned travellers arriving from India and imposed new restrictions including closing schools, as virus cases rise.

“Entry will be prevented for all travellers arriving directly from India or through any other country after having visited India in the past 14 days,” said the country's ruling council in a statement.

Travellers from Egypt and Ethiopia will be re-tested upon arrival, it said.

India is experiencing elevated numbers of cases following the spread of a variant which has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a “variant of concern.”

Sudan has registered 34,707 cases including 1,116 fatalities as of May 16.

Brazil reports over 75,400 new cases

Brazil has recorded 75,445 additional cases in the past 24 hours, along with 2,513 new deaths, Health Ministry figures showed.

Brazil has now registered 15.73 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 439,050, according to ministry data.

Kuwait ends quarantine for incoming vaccinated travellers

Kuwait's cabinet has said that direct commercial flights for India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are limited to departing flights only, while cargo flights will continue, until further notice, the cabinet wrote on Twitter.

The cabinet also ended requiring quarantine for incoming travellers who are vaccinated or those who have recovered from the virus not more than 90 days ago, provided they conduct a PCR test within three days from their arrival date.

Saudi to invest $1B to support Africa's post-pandemic recovery

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that the kingdom will continue to support African countries to help their recovery following the blow to their economies, with investments and loans worth around $1 billion this year.

“Saudi Development Fund will carry out future projects, loans and grants worth three billion riyals, or around $1 billion, in developing countries in Africa this year,” Prince Mohammed said in a televised speech to a debt relief conference in Paris

Argentina hits new one-day death record at 745 fatalities

Argentina has reported a record one-day death toll of 745 as the South American country gets hit by a second wave of infections that brought the number of positive tests recorded in a 24-hour period to 35,543.

Since the pandemic began in the first quarter of 2020, Argentina has confirmed a total 3.371 million infections and 71,771 deaths.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com