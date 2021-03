COVID-19 Protocols Extended For Travellers To Jamaica #coronavirus

Entornointeligente.com / As part of measures to limit the spread of coronavirus, there has been an extension of protocols for all travellers to Jamaica, including the requirement for them to present negative COVID-19 test results. The protocols will remain in effect until June 30. Prime Minister Andrew Holness says travellers will still need to quarantine for 14 days after arrival, whether or not they have been vaccinated overseas. In addition, the existing ban on direct flights from the UK will be extended to April 13. Travellers from the UK coming through other countries will be required to test on arrival and await the test results in state quarantine at their own cost. Other measures Meanwhile, places of worship will be allowed to have physical service up to April 13 during the hours of 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. However, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said no more than 12 people will be allowed to be in attendance. “To ensure this is done in an orderly manner, applications are to be submitted to the divisional commanders of each parish to the police station closest to the place of worship with the list of no more than 12 persons who will be involved in the service,” Mr. Holness outlined. He said the address of the place of worship and the time of the service must be submitted with the application. The application form will be set out in the new orders. Additionally, as of April 6, the number of persons permitted at weddings will be reduced from 25 to 15 people. This will continue until April 13.

Entornointeligente.com