COVID-19 Pandemic Reversing Decades Of Progress In Human Development – UN Report

Entornointeligente.com /

A UN report released Thursday has found that the COVID-19 pandemic is reversing decades of progress in terms of life expectancy, education and economic prosperity. According to the UN, over the last two years, nine out of 10 countries have slid backwards on its Human Development Index. COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the impact of climate change are being blamed for putting global development in reverse. Switzerland sits at the top of the index this year with a life expectancy of 84 years, an average of 16 and a half years spent in education and median salary of US$66,000 per year. At the other end of the scale is South Sudan, where life expectancy is 55, people spend just 5.5 years in school on average and earn US$768 a year. Jamaica was ranked 110 out of the 191 countries on the index with a life expectancy of 70.5 years, an average 13.4 years spent in education and gross national income of US$8,834. The Human Development Index was launched in 1990 in an effort to look beyond Gross Domestic Product, GDP as a measure of well-being.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com