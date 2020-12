COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000 in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) — The Czech Republic’s total death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 10,000, topping 10,036, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

The country registered 8,235 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, its largest daily tally since Nov. 11. In total, 602,404 infections have been reported since March.

The ministry reported 154 new deaths, including 48 on Wednesday and revisions to previous days. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

