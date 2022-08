Entornointeligente.com /

The Min­istry of Health has re­port­ed that three more peo­ple have died from COVID-19.

All three were el­der­ly men.

An ad­di­tion­al 361 peo­ple have con­tract­ed the virus.

Ac­tive cas­es now stand at 7,120.

The to­tal num­ber of deaths now stands at 4,092.

