COVID-19 claims 5 more lives  187 new cases

Five more peo­ple—three el­der­ly males and 2 el­der­ly fe­males—have lost their lives to COVID-19, ac­cord­ing to the lat­est ad­vi­so­ry from the Min­istry of Health. These lat­est deaths have pushed up the na­tion­al death toll to 4,100 lives lost.

The Min­istry says all five de­ceased per­sons had mul­ti­ple co­mor­bidi­ties, in­clud­ing di­a­betes, hy­per­ten­sion, heart dis­ease, cere­brovas­cu­lar dis­ease, neu­ro­log­i­cal dis­ease, kid­ney dis­ease, en­docrine dis­ease and im­muno­log­i­cal dis­ease.

In its up­date for to­day, Sun­day 21 Au­gust 2022, the Min­istry of Health al­so re­ports that 187 more peo­ple have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19. At present, the to­tal num­ber of ac­tive cas­es in the coun­try is 6,997.

The to­tal num­ber of peo­ple in Trinidad and To­ba­go who have test­ed pos­i­tive for COVID-19—from Thurs­day 12 March 2020 to Sun­day 21 Au­gust 2022—is 177,008.

As of to­day, Sun­day, 242 COVID-19 pa­tients are hos­pi­talised—in hos­pi­tal and step-down fa­cil­i­ties. Mean­while, 6,755 peo­ple are in home self-iso­la­tion. Some 22 peo­ple were dis­charged from pub­lic health fa­cil­i­ties, and 348 com­mu­ni­ty cas­es have been cer­ti­fied as re­cov­ered.

Cur­rent­ly, some 716,147 peo­ple in the coun­try—51.2 per cent of the pop­u­la­tion—are ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed, hav­ing com­plet­ed ei­ther a one-dose or two-dos­es reg­i­men of a COVID-19 vac­cine. The Min­istry re­minds the pub­lic that a per­son is con­sid­ered to be ful­ly vac­ci­nat­ed two weeks af­ter re­ceiv­ing the fi­nal rec­om­mend­ed dose(s) of a vac­cine or vac­cine com­bi­na­tion ap­proved by the World Health Or­gan­i­sa­tion (WHO).

And some 167,980 peo­ple have re­ceived their boost­er dos­es of a COVID-19 vac­cine, as of to­day, Sun­day, the Min­istry’s up­date re­ports. Boost­er dos­es are ad­di­tion­al pri­ma­ry dos­es and boost­er dos­es of the COVID-19 vac­cine.

