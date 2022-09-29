COVID-19 causes T&T’s population to shrink

The high number of deaths in financial year 2021/2022 due to Covid-19 has caused a reduction in T&T’s population according to the 2023 review of the economy.
The review of the economy said T&T’s population contracted by 0.1 per cent or 1,753 persons in 2022.
«The provisional estimate is consequent to the high incidence of COVID-19 related deaths during the twelve-month period July 2021 to June 2022, coupled with normally occurring deaths and declining births.
Indicatively, the population is expected to decline from 1,367,558 persons in 2021 to 1,365,805 persons in 2022. Trinidad and Tobago’s annual provisional death rate has trended upwards since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,» the review of the economy revealed.
It noted that the provisional death rate, which measures the number of deaths per thousand persons, is estimated to have increased sharply from 9.8 in 2021 to 13.4 in 2022.
According to provisional monthly data, the number of deaths rose sharply from 1,375 persons in July 2021 to peak at 2,717 persons in December of that year, and thereafter declined to 1,103 deaths in June 2022.
The number of daily COVID-19 related deaths peaked on December 24, 2021 and January 8, 2022, at 37 persons, and steadily declined thereafter as the more severe Delta variant was supplanted by milder but more transmissible Omicron variants.
The reduction in the population is also due to the insufficient replacement rates in T&T with smaller families and fewer people opting to have children and those having children are making fewer kids.
«In contrast, the country’s provisional birth rate, which measures births per thousand persons, is estimated to decrease marginally from 10.4 to 10.3 during this period,» The review of the economy noted.
The review of the economy revealed that the demographics of Trinidad and Tobago’s population, categorized by gender, are expected to remain similar to previous years, comprising an estimated 685,263 males (50.2 per cent) and 680,542 females (49.8 per cent) in 2022.
Even though the population is an ageing one, the Review of the Economy has shown that seniors remain the smallest group followed by young people, with the bulk of the population being between 25 and 59 years old.
«Additionally, the age composition of the population remained unchanged, as compared to, the previous year, with an estimated 683,215 persons or 50.0 per cent of the total population in the largest age grouping comprising persons 25 to 59 years. The second largest age grouping; young persons aged 24 and under, represented 499,863 persons or 36.6 per cent of the total population; whilst the smallest age grouping, retired persons aged 60 and over, accounted for 13.4 per cent of the population with a total of 182,727 persons,» the review of the economy read.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian