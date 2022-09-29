COVID-19 causes T&T’s population to shrink

Entornointeligente.com /

The high num­ber of deaths in fi­nan­cial year 2021/2022 due to Covid-19 has caused a re­duc­tion in T&T’s pop­u­la­tion ac­cord­ing to the 2023 re­view of the econ­o­my.

The re­view of the econ­o­my said T&T’s pop­u­la­tion con­tract­ed by 0.1 per cent or 1,753 per­sons in 2022.

«The pro­vi­sion­al es­ti­mate is con­se­quent to the high in­ci­dence of COVID-19 re­lat­ed deaths dur­ing the twelve-month pe­ri­od Ju­ly 2021 to June 2022, cou­pled with nor­mal­ly oc­cur­ring deaths and de­clin­ing births.

In­dica­tive­ly, the pop­u­la­tion is ex­pect­ed to de­cline from 1,367,558 per­sons in 2021 to 1,365,805 per­sons in 2022. Trinidad and To­ba­go’s an­nu­al pro­vi­sion­al death rate has trend­ed up­wards since the on­set of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic in 2020,» the re­view of the econ­o­my re­vealed.

It not­ed that the pro­vi­sion­al death rate, which mea­sures the num­ber of deaths per thou­sand per­sons, is es­ti­mat­ed to have in­creased sharply from 9.8 in 2021 to 13.4 in 2022.

Ac­cord­ing to pro­vi­sion­al month­ly da­ta, the num­ber of deaths rose sharply from 1,375 per­sons in Ju­ly 2021 to peak at 2,717 per­sons in De­cem­ber of that year, and there­after de­clined to 1,103 deaths in June 2022.

The num­ber of dai­ly COVID-19 re­lat­ed deaths peaked on De­cem­ber 24, 2021 and Jan­u­ary 8, 2022, at 37 per­sons, and steadi­ly de­clined there­after as the more se­vere Delta vari­ant was sup­plant­ed by milder but more trans­mis­si­ble Omi­cron vari­ants.

The re­duc­tion in the pop­u­la­tion is al­so due to the in­suf­fi­cient re­place­ment rates in T&T with small­er fam­i­lies and few­er peo­ple opt­ing to have chil­dren and those hav­ing chil­dren are mak­ing few­er kids.

«In con­trast, the coun­try’s pro­vi­sion­al birth rate, which mea­sures births per thou­sand per­sons, is es­ti­mat­ed to de­crease mar­gin­al­ly from 10.4 to 10.3 dur­ing this pe­ri­od,» The re­view of the econ­o­my not­ed.

The re­view of the econ­o­my re­vealed that the de­mo­graph­ics of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s pop­u­la­tion, cat­e­go­rized by gen­der, are ex­pect­ed to re­main sim­i­lar to pre­vi­ous years, com­pris­ing an es­ti­mat­ed 685,263 males (50.2 per cent) and 680,542 fe­males (49.8 per cent) in 2022.

Even though the pop­u­la­tion is an age­ing one, the Re­view of the Econ­o­my has shown that se­niors re­main the small­est group fol­lowed by young peo­ple, with the bulk of the pop­u­la­tion be­ing be­tween 25 and 59 years old.

«Ad­di­tion­al­ly, the age com­po­si­tion of the pop­u­la­tion re­mained un­changed, as com­pared to, the pre­vi­ous year, with an es­ti­mat­ed 683,215 per­sons or 50.0 per cent of the to­tal pop­u­la­tion in the largest age group­ing com­pris­ing per­sons 25 to 59 years. The sec­ond largest age group­ing; young per­sons aged 24 and un­der, rep­re­sent­ed 499,863 per­sons or 36.6 per cent of the to­tal pop­u­la­tion; whilst the small­est age group­ing, re­tired per­sons aged 60 and over, ac­count­ed for 13.4 per cent of the pop­u­la­tion with a to­tal of 182,727 per­sons,» the re­view of the econ­o­my read.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

