Couva South MP accuses President of ‘double standard’ after UK interview

Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress MP Rudy In­dars­ingh has crit­i­cised Pres­i­dent Paula-Mae Weekes for grant­i­ng an in­ter­view to the UK’s Sky News on the late Queen Eliz­a­beth II’s pass­ing while Weekes «re­fused to ut­ter a word to lo­cal me­dia for weeks» af­ter the 2021 Mer­it List for Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er was re­moved un­der her watch.

In a state­ment yes­ter­day, In­dars­ingh said the Pres­i­dent’s en­thu­si­asm to at­tend the late Queen’s fu­ner­al and the in­ter­view to the British me­dia showed her dou­ble stan­dard on var­i­ous counts.

«While Paula-Mae Weekes flies abroad, she should pay par­tic­u­lar at­ten­tion to the cri­sis in her own coun­try, since we nev­er see nor hear from her at those crit­i­cal times, if at all.

«I looked on in be­wil­der­ment as Pres­i­dent Weekes con­duct­ed an in­ter­view with Sky News ahead of the (Queen’s) fu­ner­al,» he said.

The Cou­va South MP added, «The death of Her Majesty Queen Eliz­a­beth II is a mon­u­men­tal loss to the Unit­ed King­dom and the world, and I’m in full agree­ment with the idea our coun­try should have been rep­re­sent­ed. What I’m not in agree­ment with is the fact that Pres­i­dent Weekes could bare­ly be found any­where in T&T but she should jet-set to Lon­don to be in the pres­ence of world lead­ers.

«I looked on in dis­be­lief as the Pres­i­dent gave Sky News an in­ter­view but re­fused to ut­ter a word to lo­cal jour­nal­ists for weeks af­ter the Mer­it List for the post of Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er was sur­rep­ti­tious­ly re­moved from her Of­fice un­der her watch.

«The Pres­i­dent didn’t ut­ter a word of re­spon­si­bil­i­ty, re­gret or re­buke, and she hid from sight be­hind the cur­tains at Pres­i­dent’s House from our lo­cal me­dia,» In­dars­ingh said.

In­dars­ingh al­so knocked the Pres­i­dent for not vis­it­ing the fam­i­lies of the four divers killed in the Paria pipeline tragedy and the rel­a­tives of crime vic­tims.

While he not­ed that Pres­i­dent Weekes said she may shed a tear for the Queen, In­dars­ingh ad­vised her to show «em­pa­thy» to peo­ple in T&T «be­fore trav­el­ling to Lon­don to shed an un­doubt­ed­ly croc­o­dile tear.»

