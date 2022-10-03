Couva North MP condemns desecration of Carli Bay temple

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram and Councillor for California/Pt. Lisas, Ramchand Rajbal Maraj have strongly condemned the desecration of a temple at Carli Bay and called on the Government to implement additional security measures at the facility.
According to a press from the MP, the Carli Bay facility remains unsecured having neither CCTV cameras nor proper lighting, measures which the MP has been asking to be implemented since last year.
The following is a press release MP Ravi Ratiram:
It was reported in the national media last week Thursday (29/09/22) that a murti of the Hindu Goddess Kali Devi, which lies within an enclosed and secured shrine at the Carli Bay Fishing facility was forcibly broken into and desecrated by unknown persons.
The incident was also reported on an international (Indian) media website Hindu Post and on Caribbean National Weekly (see linked articles below). According to the local news article, «one of the spiritual heads of the temple said she got a call around 1 am yesterday from a devotee, who informed her that the temple’s lock was cut and vandals had broken off the head of the murti of Mother Kali and smashed it to pieces.»
The area in which the shrine is located is a sacred one, designated for rituals and ceremonies, utilized by different religious faiths. A similar crime was reported last week when a temple in Penal was ransacked and desecrated. Several places of worship including a Catholic Church in Belmont and an Anglican Church in Petit Bourg have also reported likewise incidents earlier this year.
MP Ratiram notes that the Carli Bay facility remains unsecured having neither CCTV cameras nor proper lighting, measures which the MP has been asking to be implemented since last year, which he repeated the call for in his Budget Presentation on Saturday (01/10/22).
Both MP Ratiram and Councillor Rajbal Maraj have joined with the national community in expressing their shock and dismay over this latest incident, which has been described by members of both the Hindu faith and Couva North residents as a hate crime. The Couva North MP renews his call to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds that in this fiscal year, part of the $5.798 BILLION allocated to National Security be used to implement these woefully outstanding issues at the Carli Bay Facility post haste.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian