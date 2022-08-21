Couva Chamber hopes for amicable solution to scrap iron issues

Entornointeligente.com /

The Cou­va Point Lisas Cham­ber of Com­merce (CCIC) is hope­ful that the ban against the ex­port of scrap met­als would come to an end be­fore the stip­u­lat­ed six-month pe­ri­od.

The re­cent ban has caused sev­er­al stake­hold­ers in the in­dus­try to stage protest demon­stra­tions against the de­ci­sion by the gov­ern­ment to stop all ex­ports.

Speak­ing with Guardian Me­dia on Sun­day, pres­i­dent of the Cham­ber, Mukesh Ram­s­ingh, ob­served it was a com­plex is­sue.

«The sit­u­a­tion with the scrap iron in­dus­try is very tick­lish,» he said. «We un­der­stand the fall out has left peo­ple on the bread­line. Eco­nom­ics-wise, it is a lu­cra­tive busi­ness, and some in­come is go­ing to be lost. We are hop­ing that the as­so­ci­a­tion and the pow­ers-that-be come to an am­i­ca­ble so­lu­tion soon, and we are hop­ing that the six-month ban does not go the full six months.»

Ram­s­ingh spoke with Guardian Me­dia at the Cham­ber’s Fam­i­ly Day event, which was held at its Cam­den Road, Cou­va head­quar­ters.

Not­ing that the last time the CCIC held a sim­i­lar event was more than two years ago, be­fore the pan­dem­ic, Ram­s­ingh said the CCIC would be get­ting back in­to sev­er­al com­mu­ni­ty ac­tiv­i­ties.

Some of Sun­day’s events in­clud­ed a cur­ry duck cook-out com­pe­ti­tion, ta­ble ten­nis and crick­et.

