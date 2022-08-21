Couva Chamber hopes for amicable solution to scrap iron issues

SHASTRI BOODAN
The Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce (CCIC) is hopeful that the ban against the export of scrap metals would come to an end before the stipulated six-month period.
The recent ban has caused several stakeholders in the industry to stage protest demonstrations against the decision by the government to stop all exports.
Speaking with Guardian Media on Sunday, president of the Chamber, Mukesh Ramsingh, observed it was a complex issue.
«The situation with the scrap iron industry is very ticklish,» he said. «We understand the fall out has left people on the breadline. Economics-wise, it is a lucrative business, and some income is going to be lost. We are hoping that the association and the powers-that-be come to an amicable solution soon, and we are hoping that the six-month ban does not go the full six months.»
Ramsingh spoke with Guardian Media at the Chamber’s Family Day event, which was held at its Camden Road, Couva headquarters.
Noting that the last time the CCIC held a similar event was more than two years ago, before the pandemic, Ramsingh said the CCIC would be getting back into several community activities.
Some of Sunday’s events included a curry duck cook-out competition, table tennis and cricket.
