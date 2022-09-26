Court grants injunction blocking planned TTUTA action on Monday

Entornointeligente.com /

The Min­istry of Labour has suc­cess­ful­ly filed an in­junc­tion against the T&T Uni­fied Teach­ers As­so­ci­a­tion to stop protest ac­tion planned for to­mor­row.

At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Regi­nald Ar­mour an­nounced this dur­ing a press con­fer­ence held this evening.

Ar­mour said the in­junc­tion was filed at the In­dus­tri­al Court to­day.

The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion lat­er put out a state­ment con­firm­ing the de­ci­sion:

«The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion wish­es to in­form the pub­lic that an in­ter­im in­junc­tion or­der has been grant­ed against the teach­ers’ recog­nised ma­jor­i­ty union, TTUTA, and its mem­bers.

The In­dus­tri­al Court sat at 3:45 pm to­day, Sun­day, 25th Sep­tem­ber, 2022, to de­ter­mine an ap­pli­ca­tion brought by the Gov­ern­ment of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go, through the Min­istry of Labour, for an in­ter­im ex parte in­junc­tion. The In­dus­tri­al Court or­dered that TTUTA «is di­rect­ed forth­with through its Pres­i­dent and Ex­ec­u­tive to in­struct and/or di­rect its mem­bers of the Teach­ing Ser­vice to re­port for du­ty on the 26th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2022 and con­tin­u­ing as they are re­quired to do in the nor­mal course of their em­ploy­ment.»

The In­dus­tri­al Court fur­ther or­dered that TTUTA and its mem­bers are re­strained from com­menc­ing and/or con­tin­u­ing and/or tak­ing in­dus­tri­al ac­tion.

The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion ex­pects the com­pli­ance of TTUTA and all its mem­bers with the laws of Trinidad and To­ba­go and the Or­der of the Court. Full at­ten­dance by all stu­dents and teach­ers at schools across Trinidad and To­ba­go is there­fore ex­pect­ed to­mor­row, Mon­day, Sep­tem­ber 26th, 2022. «

