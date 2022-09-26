Court grants injunction blocking planned TTUTA action on Monday

Joel Julien
The Ministry of Labour has successfully filed an injunction against the T&T Unified Teachers Association to stop protest action planned for tomorrow.
Attorney General Reginald Armour announced this during a press conference held this evening.
Armour said the injunction was filed at the Industrial Court today.
The Ministry of Education later put out a statement confirming the decision:
«The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public that an interim injunction order has been granted against the teachers’ recognised majority union, TTUTA, and its members.
The Industrial Court sat at 3:45 pm today, Sunday, 25th September, 2022, to determine an application brought by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, through the Ministry of Labour, for an interim ex parte injunction. The Industrial Court ordered that TTUTA «is directed forthwith through its President and Executive to instruct and/or direct its members of the Teaching Service to report for duty on the 26th day of September, 2022 and continuing as they are required to do in the normal course of their employment.»
The Industrial Court further ordered that TTUTA and its members are restrained from commencing and/or continuing and/or taking industrial action.
The Ministry of Education expects the compliance of TTUTA and all its members with the laws of Trinidad and Tobago and the Order of the Court. Full attendance by all students and teachers at schools across Trinidad and Tobago is therefore expected tomorrow, Monday, September 26th, 2022. «
