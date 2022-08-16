Couple shot dead in Aranguez

Entornointeligente.com /

by An­na-Lisa Paul

As gun vi­o­lence con­tin­ued to claim lives last night a cou­ple was gunned down while seat­ed in a car in Aranguez.

Rosanne Granger of Chi­napoo Vil­lage, Mor­vant, and Acori Ma­son of Bagatelle, San Juan died while seat­ed in a Nis­san Almera that had been parked at the cor­ner of Ju­bilee Street and Branch Road, around 10.35 pm on Au­gust 15.

It is al­leged the vic­tims were in the idling car when an un­known ve­hi­cle pulled along­side and gun­men opened fire on them.

Granger, 28, who was seat­ed in the dri­ver seat was found with her head ly­ing on Ma­son’s lap.

Ma­son, mean­while, was seat­ed in an up­right po­si­tion in the pas­sen­ger seat.

Both had been shot sev­er­al times and died at the scene.

Foren­sic per­son­nel 28 spent shells and one live round of 5.56 mm am­mu­ni­tion.

Ap­prox­i­mate­ly 20 of the shells re­cov­ered con­tained the mark­ings TTAG (T&T Air Guard).

The bod­ies were re­moved to the Foren­sic Sci­ence Cen­ter, St James.

Po­lice are yet to de­ter­mine a mo­tive for the killing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com