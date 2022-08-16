Couple shot dead in Aranguez

by Anna-Lisa Paul
As gun violence continued to claim lives last night a couple was gunned down while seated in a car in Aranguez.
Rosanne Granger of Chinapoo Village, Morvant, and Acori Mason of Bagatelle, San Juan died while seated in a Nissan Almera that had been parked at the corner of Jubilee Street and Branch Road, around 10.35 pm on August 15.
It is alleged the victims were in the idling car when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside and gunmen opened fire on them.
Granger, 28, who was seated in the driver seat was found with her head lying on Mason’s lap.
Mason, meanwhile, was seated in an upright position in the passenger seat.
Both had been shot several times and died at the scene.
Forensic personnel 28 spent shells and one live round of 5.56 mm ammunition.
Approximately 20 of the shells recovered contained the markings TTAG (T&T Air Guard).
The bodies were removed to the Forensic Science Center, St James.
Police are yet to determine a motive for the killing.
