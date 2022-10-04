Country Singer Loretta Lynn Passes Away At 90

Entornointeligente.com /

Stars and fans have been reacting to the death of country singer Loretta Lynn, who died at her home in Tennessee this morning.

The 90-year-old, known as the Queen of Country, passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Billy Ray Cyrus, LeAnn Rimes, and Dolly Parton were among the country music stars who paid tribute to Lynn on social media, with many describing her as an icon, trailblazer, and friend.

Her fiery hit songs like The Pill , Rated X , Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’ and Coal Miner’s Daughter made her a household name.

She topped the country charts in 1966, the first female country singer to write a number one hit for the single You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man) .

She recorded 60 albums throughout her career and was nominated for 18 Grammy Awards, winning three.

