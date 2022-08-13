Councillor Sankar says Sabbath kept him away from UNC Family Day

United National Congress councillor for Kelly Village/Warrenville Samuel Sankar says he did not attend yesterday’s UNC Family Day because it fell on the eve of today’s Sabbath for the Seventh-day Adventist church, of which he’s a member.
Adventists observe the Sabbath from Friday evening into Saturday evening.
«I’m also vegetarian,» he said, quipping he couldn’t eat barbecue.
Sankar suffered reported threats and bullying from some quarters after he was the lone UNC councillor to attend Tuesday’s Local Government Ministry consultations.
Sankar is attached to Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation
UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, at Monday’s UNC Monday Forum, had ordered representatives of the seven UNC corporations to boycott the event, which the others did.
However, Sankar said he was unaware of the mandate, since the plan up to 7 pm Monday was to attend the consultation and raise UNC’s concerns.
He later said he did not regret participating, since it was his duty to represent the people of the area.
Speaking yesterday en route to drop donations off at the Gairy John football camp in Cunupia and a Kelly Village cricket camp, Sankar said he had a full schedule and couldn’t attend the Family Day.
«Friday is the eve of our Sabbath. I adopt a meditative mode on such days to prepare my mind for Sabbath, including spending time with my mother to worship.
«Very early, I did the Chaguaramas tracking station trek and had a swim at Macqueripe. A cluster of swimmers gave me encouragement, assuring me of God’s protection. I’m (now) giving supplies to these sports camps to assist youths. Later, I‘m visiting a family whose relative died,» he said.
Following the reported threats he received, Sankar said on Thursday he made reports with the Caroni, Cunupia and Municipal police and was assured of patrols near his house.
«People also messaged threats to stone me if I came by them, or called me neemakaharam. However, that’s eased up.»
He said he has no quarrel with anyone in the UNC.
«When I walked Chancellor Hill, I encountered deputy leader Jearlene John and she greeted me. I spoke to PRO Kirk Meighoo. He was very professional and kind. I plan writing the leader, then possibly contacting her,» he said.
«I believe it’s not where I sit but where I stand which matters. Who shall I fear but God? I have no regrets, I’m here to serve people in need and I’m a community builder, not a destroyer.»
He said consultation input will help his burgesses: from Monday work begins on certain overgrown park issues.
Sankar, who is in his sixth year in politics and second term as councillor, intends to file a nomination to contest again – but doesn’t feel he’ll be selected.
He said he was heartened by social media posts about him from Mayaro MP Rushton Paray and Pastor Clive Dottin.
Paray stated there’s only one right way to do the right thing and Winston Churchill advised that the first duty of an MP (councillor) is to do what they think is right and necessary for the honour of safety and country and their second duty is to constituents of whom they are representatives but not a delegate.
Paray said MPs and Councillors are representatives of the people who elected them.
