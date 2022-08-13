Councillor Sankar says Sabbath kept him away from UNC Family Day

Entornointeligente.com /

Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress coun­cil­lor for Kel­ly Vil­lage/War­renville Samuel Sankar says he did not at­tend yes­ter­day’s UNC Fam­i­ly Day be­cause it fell on the eve of to­day’s Sab­bath for the Sev­enth-day Ad­ven­tist church, of which he’s a mem­ber.

Ad­ven­tists ob­serve the Sab­bath from Fri­day evening in­to Sat­ur­day evening.

«I’m al­so veg­e­tar­i­an,» he said, quip­ping he couldn’t eat bar­be­cue.

Sankar suf­fered re­port­ed threats and bul­ly­ing from some quar­ters af­ter he was the lone UNC coun­cil­lor to at­tend Tues­day’s Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment Min­istry con­sul­ta­tions.

Sankar is at­tached to Tu­na­puna/Pi­ar­co Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion

UNC po­lit­i­cal leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar, at Mon­day’s UNC Mon­day Fo­rum, had or­dered rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the sev­en UNC cor­po­ra­tions to boy­cott the event, which the oth­ers did.

How­ev­er, Sankar said he was un­aware of the man­date, since the plan up to 7 pm Mon­day was to at­tend the con­sul­ta­tion and raise UNC’s con­cerns.

He lat­er said he did not re­gret par­tic­i­pat­ing, since it was his du­ty to rep­re­sent the peo­ple of the area.

Speak­ing yes­ter­day en route to drop do­na­tions off at the Gairy John foot­ball camp in Cunu­pia and a Kel­ly Vil­lage crick­et camp, Sankar said he had a full sched­ule and couldn’t at­tend the Fam­i­ly Day.

«Fri­day is the eve of our Sab­bath. I adopt a med­i­ta­tive mode on such days to pre­pare my mind for Sab­bath, in­clud­ing spend­ing time with my moth­er to wor­ship.

«Very ear­ly, I did the Ch­aguara­mas track­ing sta­tion trek and had a swim at Mac­queripe. A clus­ter of swim­mers gave me en­cour­age­ment, as­sur­ing me of God’s pro­tec­tion. I’m (now) giv­ing sup­plies to these sports camps to as­sist youths. Lat­er, I‘m vis­it­ing a fam­i­ly whose rel­a­tive died,» he said.

Fol­low­ing the re­port­ed threats he re­ceived, Sankar said on Thurs­day he made re­ports with the Ca­roni, Cunu­pia and Mu­nic­i­pal po­lice and was as­sured of pa­trols near his house.

«Peo­ple al­so mes­saged threats to stone me if I came by them, or called me neemaka­haram. How­ev­er, that’s eased up.»

He said he has no quar­rel with any­one in the UNC.

«When I walked Chan­cel­lor Hill, I en­coun­tered deputy leader Jear­lene John and she greet­ed me. I spoke to PRO Kirk Meighoo. He was very pro­fes­sion­al and kind. I plan writ­ing the leader, then pos­si­bly con­tact­ing her,» he said.

«I be­lieve it’s not where I sit but where I stand which mat­ters. Who shall I fear but God? I have no re­grets, I’m here to serve peo­ple in need and I’m a com­mu­ni­ty builder, not a de­stroy­er.»

He said con­sul­ta­tion in­put will help his burgess­es: from Mon­day work be­gins on cer­tain over­grown park is­sues.

Sankar, who is in his sixth year in pol­i­tics and sec­ond term as coun­cil­lor, in­tends to file a nom­i­na­tion to con­test again – but doesn’t feel he’ll be se­lect­ed.

He said he was heart­ened by so­cial me­dia posts about him from Ma­yaro MP Rush­ton Paray and Pas­tor Clive Dot­tin.

Paray stat­ed there’s on­ly one right way to do the right thing and Win­ston Churchill ad­vised that the first du­ty of an MP (coun­cil­lor) is to do what they think is right and nec­es­sary for the ho­n­our of safe­ty and coun­try and their sec­ond du­ty is to con­stituents of whom they are rep­re­sen­ta­tives but not a del­e­gate.

Paray said MPs and Coun­cil­lors are rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the peo­ple who elect­ed them.

